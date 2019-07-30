River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased Bancolombia Sa (CIB) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Armstrong Henry H Associates Maintains Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 2.88 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (CIB) by 67.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 121,267 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $222.74 million for 13.26 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 7,500 shares to 93,285 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 26,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pillar Pacific Management Limited accumulated 75,461 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ohio-based Private Tru Co Na has invested 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ltd Ca holds 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 6,355 shares. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,004 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial owns 0.57% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2.53M shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 4.44M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 84,210 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Lc holds 0.14% or 5,741 shares. Bartlett And Ltd reported 2,166 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Inc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 23,902 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sprucegrove Investment has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

