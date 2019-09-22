River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Holding by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 102,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The institutional investor held 661,826 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 559,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 472,629 shares traded or 40.35% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – SEES TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q ADJ REV 4.12B RUBLES, EST. 3.36B; 23/05/2018 – QIWI UPGRADES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REV. GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MLN VS RUB 4,892 MLN; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-QIWI PLC – REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 20/04/2018 – QIWI. The End Of Financial Fraud Era Or Russian-Style Fintech; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,256 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, down from 39,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 6,570 shares to 84,981 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P Small (VIOO) by 19,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,910 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR).

More notable recent Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qiwi Is Overvalued And Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QIWI to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QIWI Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:QIWI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qiwi Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Capital Limited Liability Co Ca owns 55,610 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Lipe And Dalton has 4.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 100,959 are owned by North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Incorporated has 143,370 shares. Montag A And holds 1.25% or 70,628 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Limited Liability owns 0.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,897 shares. 4.88 million were reported by Nordea Inv. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Limited reported 3,200 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 32,010 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 87,032 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 2.04M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 469,090 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s September 2019 Event: The Overlooked Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks, Roku, and Universal Display Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.