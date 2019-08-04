River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut By $1.91 Million Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding; American Century Companies Has Cut Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake

American Century Companies Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 817,041 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 4.27M shares with $466.42M value, down from 5.08M last quarter. American Express Co now has $103.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 29.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,180 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 33,524 shares with $4.54M value, down from 47,704 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $71.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87M shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. Stephens maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,565 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,476 shares. State Bank Of Stockton holds 20,755 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 106,386 are held by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Barnett & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 150 shares. 31,106 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Becker Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 8,859 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stonebridge accumulated 4,040 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Paragon has 2,726 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3.49M shares. Wealthquest Corporation reported 2,043 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.62% or 262,955 shares.

American Century Companies Inc increased Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc stake by 418,980 shares to 1.41M valued at $58.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) stake by 26,729 shares and now owns 123,221 shares. Wells Fargo Co New was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 2,300 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 38,500 shares. New York-based Altfest L J has invested 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2,100 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 17,569 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Fincl Bank invested in 1,561 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 1,898 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Co has 51,353 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.34% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.14% or 124,909 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated invested in 2.56 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc stated it has 2.55M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca reported 1,620 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr Inc has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.15% or 523,615 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65B for 10.77 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Dropbox Inc stake by 17,400 shares to 487,255 valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 78,150 shares and now owns 271,123 shares. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was raised too.