River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Stake In Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Was Has Lifted; Alethea Capital Management Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $1.49 Million; Valuation Declined

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 80.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 31,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 7,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $375,000, down from 39,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 3.40M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 747,595 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 45,969 shares to 27,311 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp Com No Par (NYSE:KGC) by 191,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,904 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,518 shares to 32,518 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Med Sys Inc by 318,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.