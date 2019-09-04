River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted By $2.24 Million Its Dr Horton (DHI) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Among 5 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DTE Energy has $14500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $131.40’s average target is -0.36% below currents $131.88 stock price. DTE Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the shares of DTE in report on Monday, June 3 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. See DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $145.0000 Upgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $131.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $134.0000 Maintain

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Dr Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 77.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 54,700 shares as Dr Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 125,000 shares with $5.17M value, up from 70,300 last quarter. Dr Horton Inc now has $18.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.38M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN

The stock increased 1.71% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 1.03 million shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE Energy Company shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management owns 76,170 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). State Street Corp has 0.09% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 9.38M shares. Cadence Bank Na accumulated 10,123 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Cleararc Capital reported 4,435 shares stake. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Mai Mgmt holds 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 5,410 shares. 1.71 million were reported by Boston Prtn. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Horan Cap Advsr Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 405,668 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 127,632 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 52,100 shares.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $24.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.76 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity. $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares were bought by SHAW RUTH G.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DTE Energy successfully remarkets DTE Energy Company 2016 Series C 2.529% Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit Zoo to use 100% renewable wind power through DTE’s MIGreenPower program – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 16,500 shares to 132,945 valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 117,977 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 35,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 150,768 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Asset Advsrs Limited Co reported 73,810 shares. Biltmore Wealth Limited Co invested in 14,983 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 19,870 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 17,365 shares. Rampart Investment Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 10,196 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,210 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 3.90M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Beach Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.65% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 8,760 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Com has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 277,599 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 2.19% above currents $49.79 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DHI in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.