River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

Among 2 analysts covering Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Signet Jewelers has $1600 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is -19.86% below currents $17.47 stock price. Signet Jewelers had 5 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Friday, September 6. See Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 2.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 31,200 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 1.30M shares with $13.61 million value, up from 1.27M last quarter. General Electric Co now has $78.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.l.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 16,600 shares to 101,377 valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Acushnet Holdings Corp stake by 15,200 shares and now owns 282,956 shares. Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 218,112 shares. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore reported 3.29% stake. Arete Wealth Limited Com reported 43,844 shares. Doliver Advisors LP accumulated 0.11% or 27,581 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0.05% or 1.35 million shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lumbard & Kellner Llc stated it has 16,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,619 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 77,308 shares. Citizens And Northern invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 563,305 were reported by Cipher L P. Boston Family Office Limited Company owns 66,903 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 35,321 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 1.24M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 12.06% above currents $9.04 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, July 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Signet Jewelers Limited shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.36 million shares or 6.00% more from 49.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 54,817 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 274 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Limited Company reported 281,475 shares. Dupont Management reported 29,489 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 96,296 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 44,541 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 12,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 96,600 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 333,438 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

The stock increased 2.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 1.48M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – BOARD NOW NUMBERS 12 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES YR COMP SALES DOWN LOW, MID SINGLE DIGIT %; 02/04/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS SAYS REITERATING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Signet Announces ‘Transformation’ Plan, Same-Store Sales Fall 5.2% — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Lucus Advisors Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Signet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – TOTAL LOSS RELATED TO NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES DEAL IS ESTIMATED TO BE $165 MLN TO $170 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2018; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES

Since September 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $165,033 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $56,574 was made by Drosos Virginia on Friday, September 6. On Friday, September 6 Hilson Joan M bought $108,459 worth of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 7,500 shares.