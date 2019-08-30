River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased By $504,000 Its Yy (YY) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering Universal Display (OLED)

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is -4.15% below currents $206.91 stock price. Universal Display had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of OLED in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Susquehanna maintained the shares of OLED in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. See Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $192.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 6,000 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 117,977 shares with $9.91M value, down from 123,977 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 678,456 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0.04% or 2,900 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 4,070 shares. Primecap Company Ca holds 0.54% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 4.77 million shares. 19,900 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 3,007 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 202,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Com reported 1,287 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company owns 49,457 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 496,734 were reported by Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 452,543 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 2,459 shares. 17 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $206.91. About 394,564 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.71 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 83.77 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

