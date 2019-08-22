Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 uniQure N.V. 61 255.49 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average price target of $81, with potential upside of 43.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.56%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.