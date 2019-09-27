Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 958,278,225.32% -458.3% -163.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,125,770,461.11% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tyme Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tyme Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.