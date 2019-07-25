Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

We are comparing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 135.11 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $41.75, with potential upside of 256.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 40.9% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.