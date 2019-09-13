Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.95 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 679.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 49.3%. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.