Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00 NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,007,967,623.62% -458.3% -163.4% NuCana plc 152,787,663.11% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

NuCana plc on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 175.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.56%. Insiders Competitively, held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.