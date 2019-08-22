Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 178.21 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 161.94% and its consensus price target is $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.