Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 57.5% respectively. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.