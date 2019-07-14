Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

We will be comparing the differences between Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.28 beta means Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 81.67% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.