Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

We will be comparing the differences between Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 130.55% and its consensus target price is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.