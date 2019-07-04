Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

We are contrasting Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Table 2 shows us Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roughly 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Forty Seven Inc.

On 4 of the 6 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.