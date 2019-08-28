Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.39 N/A 0.73 60.80

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.5 consensus target price and a 76.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.