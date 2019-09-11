Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19 Current Ratio and a 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -25.51% and its consensus price target is $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 35.8%. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.56%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.