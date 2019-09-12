Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 64.84 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.