Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 10.32 N/A -1.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.56%. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.