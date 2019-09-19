Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.80 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. In other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 49%. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.56%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.