Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,015,157,304.80% -458.3% -163.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,935,057,423.78% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 167.26% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 35.1%. Insiders owned roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.