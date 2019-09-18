Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We are comparing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 415.02% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.