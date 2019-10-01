Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

We are contrasting Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,015,157,304.80% -458.3% -163.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.