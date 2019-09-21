Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 61.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.56%. Competitively, 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.