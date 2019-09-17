Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Reaches $0.29 Yearly Low; GOME ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES HOLDING LTD O (GMELF) SI Increased By 1.06%

GOME ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES HOLDING LTD O (OTCMKTS:GMELF) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. GMELF’s SI was 168.57 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 166.80 million shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 187300 days are for GOME ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES HOLDING LTD O (OTCMKTS:GMELF)’s short sellers to cover GMELF’s short positions. It closed at $0.085 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.28 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.29 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.74 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $0.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $137,200 less. The stock decreased 8.89% or $0.0284 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2911. About 1.21M shares traded or 173.11% up from the average. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) has declined 52.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RTTR News: 22/05/2018 Ritter Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters at Digestive Disease Week 2018 Highlighting Treatment Data of RP-G28 for Lactose lntolerance

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliance and consumer electronics products primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s stores offer audio visual products, such as TV, stereo, DVD, and other audio-video products; refrigerators and washing machines; vertical and wall-hanging air conditioners; telecommunication products, including mobile phone, landline, and intercom; small electrical appliances comprising microwave ovens, rice cookers, water heaters, exhaust hoods, and other white color small home appliances; information technology products consisting of desktop computers, tablets, and notebook computer products; digital products, such as digital cameras, headphones, headsets, electronic dictionaries, and other digital products; and other products, including remote control devices, water level sensors, and PC control boards. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells products through online platforms, as well as on social network platforms on mobile micro shops.

Analysts await Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, up 56.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.13% negative EPS growth.

