Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,110,182,476.67% -458.3% -163.4% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,830,514,915.45% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 1,100.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.