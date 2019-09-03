Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 110.31 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 10.9%. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.