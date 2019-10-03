Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.30M -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,084,206,230.44% -458.3% -163.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,736,230.11% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.