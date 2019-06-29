Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparison side by side

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1363.79 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16% and 14.6%. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.