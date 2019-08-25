Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparing side by side

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.37 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.25 beta means Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.71, while its potential upside is 69.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.