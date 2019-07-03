Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.20% -120.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.