Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.30% -163.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The rivals have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.