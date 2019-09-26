Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 223.10 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 114.97% and its average target price is $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 9.2%. Insiders owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.