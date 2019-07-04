Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Contrasting side by side

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.97 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.98 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 46.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.56%. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.