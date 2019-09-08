Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.65 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta means Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 78.9%. Insiders held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.