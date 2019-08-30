Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Contrasting side by side

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.38 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk and Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 12.8% respectively. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.