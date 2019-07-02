Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.63 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.94 beta which makes it 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average price target and a 187.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 25.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.