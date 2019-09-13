Rite Aid (RAD) Reaches $7.61 After 4.00% Up Move; Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 919,192 shares traded. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 82.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 26/03/2018 – lmpax settles retailers’ antitrust cases over generic drug’s delay; 14/05/2018 – ALBERTSONS COS. & RITE AID TO HOST ANALYST PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – FRED’S – AFTER CO WAS UNABLE TO BUY SOME ASSETS FROM RITE AID & FOLLOWING END OF FISCAL 2017 FISCAL, “TIMING WAS RIGHT” FOR BLOOM TO STEP DOWN; 28/03/2018 – Rite Aid Board Terminates the Tax Benefits Preservation Plan That It Adopted on Jan 3; 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid Shareholders Sour on Albertsons Deal — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – RITE AID – NALOXONE CAN BE DISPENSED WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION; 14/05/2018 – Albertsons Companies, Inc. and Rite Aid Corporation to Host Analyst Presentation; 26/03/2018 – Rite Aid Kicks off 24th Annual Miracle Balloon Campaign to Support Children’s Miracle Network; 05/03/2018 – RITE AID TRANSFERRED 1,651 STORES,ASSETS TO WBA AT MARCH 2; 19/04/2018 – Naloxone Available at Rite Aid Pharmacies in 19 StatesThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $409.31 million company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $7.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RAD worth $16.37 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Acacia Mining Plc (LON:ACA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Acacia Mining Plc has GBX 250 highest and GBX 120 lowest target. GBX 172.97’s average target is -26.71% below currents GBX 236 stock price. Acacia Mining Plc had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Berenberg maintained Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 228 target. Berenberg upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 120 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) rating on Friday, May 10. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and GBX 130 target. See Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 224.00 New Target: GBX 228.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 214.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has market cap of 967.80 million GBP. The firm has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It has a 472 P/E ratio. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver.

The stock decreased 2.48% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 236. About 1.76M shares traded. Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Barrick’s bid for Acacia an â€œappropriateâ€ and â€œelegantâ€ solution to Tanzania woes â€” CEO – MINING.com” on May 27, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Barrick and Tanzania reach proposal to settle country’s row with Acacia – MINING.com” published on February 20, 2019, Mining.com published: “Acacia blames Barrick for barring it from Tanzania talks, mulls takeover bid – MINING.com” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “New era for Barrick Gold begins – MINING.com” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Acacia Mining fined over alleged environmental breach in Tanzania – MINING.com” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

More notable recent Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itâ€™s Still Too Risky to Bet on Rite Aid Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 3 New Growth Catalysts, Is Rite Aid Stock Finally a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Rite Aid Stock Is Risky but Could Pay Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 135.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. RAD’s profit will be $3.77M for 27.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Rite Aid Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 0.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 162 investors sold Rite Aid Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 128,749 shares or 99.97% less from 504.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 59,924 shares. Park Circle reported 0.27% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 18,825 shares.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $409.31 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.