Rite Aid (RAD) Reaches $6.00 52 Week Low; Arlington Value Capital Raised Its Autonation (AN) Stake

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.46 target or 9.00% below today’s $6.00 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $323.09 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $5.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $29.08M less. The stock decreased 8.32% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 2.16 million shares traded. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 82.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid Sees FY19 Loss $40M-Loss $95M; 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid 4Q EPS 73c; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five and Downgrades Two Classes of LBUBS 2006-C6; 29/03/2018 – PA DEP: Wolf Administration Celebrates Environmental Achievements at Pik Rite, Inc., Recipient of DEP Small Business Advantage; 25/05/2018 – RITE AID CORP – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES IS EQUAL TO 101.688% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES TO BE REDEEMED PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – Rite Aid Completes Transfer of Stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance and Terminates Tax Benefits Preservation Plan; 19/04/2018 – RITE AID BEGINS OFFER TO BUY SOME OF OUTSTANDING SERIES OF NOTE; 12/04/2018 – RITE AID 4Q PRO-FORMA ADJ EBITDA FROM CONT OPS $173.2M; 22/05/2018 – RITE AID – OFFER TO BUY UP TO $700 MLN OF CERTAIN OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – RITE AID CORP – COMMITMENT LETTER TO PROVIDE CO NEW SECURED BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500 MLN

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arlington Value Capital Llc acquired 265,380 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 3.43M shares with $122.57M value, up from 3.17 million last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 130,375 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Analysts await Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 135.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. RAD’s profit will be $3.77M for 21.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Rite Aid Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $323.09 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

Among 5 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AutoNation has $41 highest and $2700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -22.55% below currents $48.42 stock price. AutoNation had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, February 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating.

