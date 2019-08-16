Rite Aid (RAD) Reaches $5.55 52 Week Low; 6 Analysts Bullish Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.22 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.55 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $298.76 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $5.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.93M less. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 728,247 shares traded. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 82.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 19/04/2018 – Naloxone Available at Rite Aid Pharmacies in 19 States; 22/03/2018 – State AG partners with Penguins, Rite Aid foundations to launch prescription-drug safety program; 29/03/2018 – RITE AID REPORTS EXPIRATION OF HSR WAITING PERIOD FOR MERGER WI; 29/03/2018 – Rite Aid: HSR Waiting Period Expired at 11:59 P.M. ET on March 28; 26/03/2018 – lmpax settles retailers’ antitrust cases over generic drug’s delay; 09/05/2018 – RITE AID CORP – COMMITMENT LETTER TO PROVIDE CO NEW SECURED BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Some Rite Aid Investors Plan to Vote Against Merger With Albertsons; 17/05/2018 – EnvisionRx Prioritizes Opioid Safety with Multi-Faceted Pain Management Program; 26/03/2018 – Rite Aid Kicks off 24th Annual Miracle Balloon Campaign to Support Children’s Miracle Network; 26/03/2018 – Rite Aid Kicks off 24th Annual Miracle Balloon Campaign to Support Children’s Miracle Network

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 144 lowest target. GBX 188.43’s average target is 25.37% above currents GBX 150.3 stock price. Vodafone Group PLC had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of VOD in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Berenberg. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Kepler Cheuvreux. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Numis Securities maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. See Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 210.00 Initiates Starts

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 207.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 207.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 144.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

More notable recent Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rite Aid: Chances Of Survival – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “An ‘Important Step’: Rite Aid Names New CEO, Stock Inches Higher – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Rite Aid names Heyward Donigan CEO – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Shouldnâ€™t Gamble on Rite Aid Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold Rite Aid Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 504.20 million shares or 5.23% more from 479.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) or 2.58 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 81,947 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) or 2,025 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.15% or 25.06 million shares in its portfolio. 33,192 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 1.49M shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc invested 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company owns 434,545 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Gm Advisory Grp has 15,000 shares. West Chester Cap Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Llc reported 11,449 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 235 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 0.13% invested in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) for 302,033 shares.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $298.76 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

Analysts await Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 135.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. RAD’s profit will be $3.77 million for 19.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Rite Aid Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More recent Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Vodafone Goes Ker-Ching; Kering Goes Gooey Over Gucci – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 40.23 billion GBP. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service.