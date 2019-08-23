Rite Aid (RAD) Reaches $5.30 After 8.00% Down Move; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 863,468 shares traded. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 82.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 12/04/2018 – RITE AID 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C; 25/05/2018 – RITE AID CORP – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES IS EQUAL TO 101.688% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES TO BE REDEEMED PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – Rite Aid to Purchase Up to $700M of Notes; 12/04/2018 – RITE AID CORP RAD.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.03, REV VIEW $21.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – lmpax to pay $35 mln to settle part of Solodyn antitrust litigation; 15/03/2018 – Health Dialog Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Goldbach to Speak at National Quality Forum Workshop on Shared Decision Making; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B1 CFR to Albertsons Companies, Inc.; outlook negative; 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid Sees FY19 Loss $40M-Loss $95M; 18/05/2018 – Cathryn Tames Receives the Rite Aid Foundation’s KIDCHAMPSM Award; 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid Shareholders Sour on Albertsons Deal — 3rd UpdateThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $285.17 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $4.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RAD worth $22.81 million less.

Among 7 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -8.96% below currents $273.83 stock price. FactSet Research Systems had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Wednesday, March 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $220 target. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 17 by DA Davidson. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $26300 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $24600 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 26. See FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $264.0000 New Target: $263.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $256.0000 New Target: $246.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: $212.0000 New Target: $233.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $242.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $264.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $252.0000 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $211 New Target: $220 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $209 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

More notable recent Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “New Rite Aid CEO Needs More Than Amazon Partnership to Drive RAD Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Rite Aid Stock Continues to Fade into Irrelevance Despite Amazon – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rite Aid: Chances Of Survival – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rite Aid (RAD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold Rite Aid Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 504.20 million shares or 5.23% more from 479.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com has invested 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 11,916 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 302,033 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1.26 million shares stake. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors owns 282,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). 2.56M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. First Manhattan holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Swiss National Bank holds 1.94 million shares.

Analysts await Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 135.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. RAD’s profit will be $3.77 million for 18.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Rite Aid Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $285.17 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.49 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 32.21 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Services Of America Inc holds 2.11% or 53,180 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 14,554 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc. 293,179 were reported by Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 591,600 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co owns 2,277 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1,393 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt stated it has 14,339 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Profund Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 426,921 shares. Sterling Management Limited Co holds 0% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 152,836 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.83. About 48,670 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports