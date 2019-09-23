Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Stores companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rite Aid Corporation has 51.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 48.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Rite Aid Corporation has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Rite Aid Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rite Aid Corporation 0.00% -57.40% -8.60% Industry Average 2.53% 19.20% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Rite Aid Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rite Aid Corporation N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 1.61B 63.50B 7.70

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Rite Aid Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rite Aid Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 4.00 0.00 1.90

With consensus price target of $5, Rite Aid Corporation has a potential downside of -36.31%. The potential upside of the competitors is 101.73%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Rite Aid Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rite Aid Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rite Aid Corporation 3.57% -18.76% -21.51% -58.01% -82.22% -50.8% Industry Average 8.62% 31.65% 1.51% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

Rite Aid Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Rite Aid Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Rite Aid Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rite Aid Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.62 shows that Rite Aid Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rite Aid Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.02 which is 1.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rite Aid Corporation’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Rite Aid Corporation.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products. This segment also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services, including screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment provides healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; offers integrated mail-order and specialty and compounding pharmacy services; and provides infertility treatment, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of June 20, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,500 stores in 31 states of the United States and in the District of Columbia. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.