Ritchie Bros (RBA) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trimmed Position by $36.67 Million; As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Market Valuation Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Lifted Stake

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 702,664 shares traded or 183.42% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 90,234 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DNBF, RTEC, and SHRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rudolph Technologies’ (RTEC) CEO Michael Plisinski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nanometrics and Rudolph Technologies to Jointly Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 104,730 shares to 91,224 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 80,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,423 shares, and cut its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & invested in 0.24% or 153,431 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 87,054 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 32,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 43 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 2.65 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has 74,864 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 11,266 are owned by Stifel Finance. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 44 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 40,422 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 91,970 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication accumulated 406,022 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 123,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com owns 0.26% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 235,748 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.80 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Australia: Inflation’s Been Mellow, RBA Rate Cut Eyed – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 High-Growth Stocks for the Return of the Bull – Investorplace.com” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.