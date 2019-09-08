Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Stock Price Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Holding; Park West Asset Management Upped Holding in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $47.15 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 68.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.89 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 664,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 9.38 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.03M, up from 8.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 338,419 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 9.19 million shares to 23.09 million shares, valued at $2.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,159 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 48,700 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 211,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,059 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Call).