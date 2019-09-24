Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Share Value Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Raised by $1.16 Million Its Position; Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.39 Million as Shares Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 646,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, up from 610,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 224,503 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 81,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 181,734 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 263,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 709,079 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4,625 shares to 6,325 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,150 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.1 per share. ELY’s profit will be $21.64M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 33,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 49,314 shares. Trexquant LP invested in 0.05% or 30,349 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.34% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Sei Investments stated it has 249,416 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,722 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 149,196 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Advisory Rech holds 0.02% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 47,404 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 450,776 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.16% or 96,387 shares. 150 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 2.65 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 167,100 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 48,264 shares to 149,282 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 59,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480. On Thursday, May 23 FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 5,000 shares.