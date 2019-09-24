Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Reaches $39.24 After 4.00% Up Move; Allergan (AGN) Has 0 Sentiment

The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 198,202 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $4.22B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $40.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RBA worth $168.76 million more.

Allergan Inc (AGN) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 0 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 4 decreased and sold positions in Allergan Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 20,340 shares, down from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Allergan Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.58M for 46.71 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has $4000 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is -6.35% below currents $39.24 stock price. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) rating on Monday, August 12. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $4000 target. Bank of America maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform” rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 32.97 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.76 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Allergan plc for 3,982 shares. Callahan Advisors Llc owns 12,774 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cullinan Associates Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 2,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 145 shares.

