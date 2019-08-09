Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Reaches $37.03 After 7.00% Up Move; Electronic Clearing House Has 0.95 Sentiment

The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.31% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 714,759 shares traded or 127.77% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANKThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.09B company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $39.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RBA worth $286.37M more.

Electronic Clearing House Inc (ECHO) investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 73 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 77 sold and reduced positions in Electronic Clearing House Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 45.55 million shares, up from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Electronic Clearing House Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 60 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of RBA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 44,728 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Echo Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 20.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.44M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $540.69 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 22.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.