Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Holding Lifted by Blair William & Company; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holder Marketfield Asset Management Decreased Position

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 11,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 409,382 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.92 million, up from 397,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 373,567 shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 135,923 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, down from 146,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.33M shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 06/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES CHINA’S STEEL INDUSTRY REMAINING PROFITABLE; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 2,789 shares to 4,823 shares, valued at $548,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 108,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,944 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.